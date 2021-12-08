Scientific Games acquires AToM cashless table game solution

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has expanded its suite of cashless products with the acquisition of ACS’ PlayOn.

The deal enables the supplier to provide AToM cashless table game solutions to casino operators in North America, with AToM currently live at over 20 properties across California, Nevada and New Mexico, as well as being approved for use in New Jersey.

AToM expands Scientific Games’ existing suite of cashless products, including its Unified Wallet, a solution that lets players digitally access funds to play EGMs and tables through the use of a mobile app.

While Unified Wallet features simple fund transfers in and out of the EGM, as well as loyalty club registration and access, AToM will provide an additional cashless solution for players to access funds and continue play at live table games.

“We are thrilled to offer AToM - it’s unbelievably simple, intuitive and offers a great convenience for players,” said Roger Snow, senior vice president of global table games at Scientific Games. “The AToM solution is fast and reliable, and we’re excited to add even more features to this product in the future.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 1.15 per cent higher at $64.28 per share in New York Tuesday.