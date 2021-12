New York-listed gaming affiliate Gambling.com Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire fantasy sports news provider Roto Sports.

Gambling.com will pay $27.5m to acquire the business, of which $7.5m is deferred over a two-year period following closing. The aggregate purchase price is expected to be approximately four times Roto Sports’ estimated 2021 revenue.

“Over the past 25 years, Peter and the RotoWire team have produced some of the best fantasy sports content in America and have in [...]