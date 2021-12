Flutter Entertainment is further expanding its brand portfolio with the acquisition of Italian betting, gaming and lottery operator Sisal.

Flutter is acquiring the leading Italian operator from CVC Capital Partners for £1.62bn, with the acquisition expected to close during the second quarter of 2022.

“I am delighted to add Sisal, Italy's leading gaming brand, to the Group as we look to attain a gold medal position in the Italian market,” said Flutter Entertainment chief executive Peter Jackson. [...]