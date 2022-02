Playtech chief executive Mor Weizer and former director Tom Hall have expressed an interest in participating in the bid to acquire the London-listed gaming technology supplier.

Weizer and Hall have approached TTB Partners with their interest in participating in the investor group that is considering a potential offer for Playtech, which is expected to be at a higher price than the recently rejected £6.80 per share offer from Aristocrat Leisure.

It remains uncertain whether the TTB approach [...]