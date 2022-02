New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands has completed the $6.25bn sale of The Venetian Resort to affiliates of Apollo Global Management and VICI Properties.

Following a definitive agreement last March, the acquisition includes The Venetian, Palazzo and the Sands Expo and Convention Center, with proceeds to be used by Las Vegas Sands to enhance liquidity and support investment in current markets and future development projects.

"The opening of The Venetian more than 20 years ago represents [...]