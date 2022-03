New York-listed social gaming operator SciPlay has agreed a deal to acquire mobile games developer Alictus.

SciPlay will pay $100m in cash to acquire an initial 80 per cent stake in the Turkish studio and will increase its shareholding over the next five years, acquiring the remaining 20 per cent in equal instalments for an aggregate price of $0 to $200m according to specific revenue and profitability targets.

The Ankara-based studio was established in 2013 and develops [...]