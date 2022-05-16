This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

888 shareholders approve proposed William Hill International acquisition

16th May 2022 11:51 am GMT
888 Holdings
Greentube

Shareholders in 888 Holdings have unanimously approved the company’s proposed acquisition of William Hill’s non-US business.

At an Extraordinary General Meeting held in London earlier Monday, a resolution to approve the purchase under the terms set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement was approved by 99.73 per cent of the shareholder votes cast, with 306,997,411 votes in favour, and 819,264 votes against (and 18,306 withheld).

After receiving antitrust and gaming regulatory approvals last year, completion of the acquisition is now expected to occur on or around 30 June.

“We are delighted with the support of our shareholders for our proposed acquisition of William Hill and would like to thank them for their continued, constructive engagement as part of this process,” said 888 chairman Lord Mendelsohn.

“We look forward to completing this transformational acquisition at the end of June, creating a global online betting and gaming leader through the combination of two highly complementary businesses and two of the industry's leading brands."

As the proposed acquisition is classified as a reverse takeover under the UK’s Listing Rules, 888’s shares will be cancelled and re-admitted for listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on or around 30 June.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 2.29 per cent lower at 187.70 pence per share in London earlier Monday, 6.89 per cent above its 52-week low of 175.60p set on 6 May.

Related Tags
888 Holdings Bingo Casino Finance iGaming Poker Retail Sports Betting William Hill
Related Articles

Sports Betting Platform Feature: To buy or not to buy

888sport extends sponsorship agreement with the NFL

The scramble for Africa: exclusive interview with 10Bet Africa CEO Arthur Perry

888 powers Caesars’ WSOP online launch in Michigan

Michigan iGaming operators hit record $131.7m in wagers

888 Holdings sees revenue decline across all segments in Q1

888 Holdings names Howard Mittman as president of 888 US

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

Playtech launches Safari Riches Live with 888casino

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

888 shares surge on revised acquisition agreement with Caesars

Ontario opens North America’s newest regulated iGaming market

Tekkorp brings in Crispin Nieboer to head up new advisory arm

888 Holdings eyes Africa opportunities with new joint venture

BTObet
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming