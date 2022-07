CRM marketing solutions provider Optimove is enhancing its player engagement platform with the acquisition of London-based real-time personalisation specialist Graphyte.

The acquisition is part of Optimove's investment in expanding its CRM marketing capabilities for the iGaming and sports betting sectors, and follows last September’s $75m investment in the company, and the acquisition of personalized mobile marketing solution Kumulos in March.

Founded in 2018, Graphyte applies advanced machine learning to betting, gameplay, and browsing activity to engage customers [...]