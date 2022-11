Sydney-listed online sportsbook operator BlueBet Holdings has made a strategic investment in UK-based free-to-play sports gamification platform provider Low6.

BlueBet said that the US$500,000 investment will enable the company to expand its product offering into free-to-play games, while also assisting in onboarding and engaging its customer base.

“We are excited to announce our strategic investment in Low6, one of the global leaders in sports gamification technology,” said BlueBet CEO Bill Richmond. “We see free-to-play gaming as a [...]