New York-listed Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has expanded its footprint into Virginia, New York and Iowa after completing the acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment for $2.75bn.

Following an initial agreement in February, the acquisition was completed after CDI received licensing approvals from the Virginia Racing Commission, the New York State Gaming Commission, and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

The P2E acquisition includes Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent (Virginia), as well as six Rosie’s Gaming Emporium [...]