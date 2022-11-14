This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Raw iGaming enters casual gaming space with Spigo acquisition

14th November 2022 7:24 am GMT
Malta-licensed online casino games supplier Raw iGaming is expanding into the casual games sector after acquiring Spigo from Swedish games developer Lady Luck Games.

The agreement comprises Spigo’s customers, platform and portfolio of casual games, which include Yatzy, Backgammon, Solitaire, and Match 3.

“This is another step in our company’s evolution to provide premium products to every channel of the gaming industry,” said RAW iGaming CEO Tom Wood. “Just as in the commoditisation of slot games, within the casual games space we see the same never-ending sea of sameness. Through the RAW team’s innovative game design and unique creativity, we hope to change that just as we are doing in the slots market.

"I look forward to seeing what the amazing RAW team can create and how we can evolve the casual game market together over the coming years.”

Denmark-based Spigo is the latest acquisition for Raw iGaming, which also acquired slot developers Sapphire Gaming and Leander Games earlier this year.

Lady Luck Games had acquired Spigo in September 2021.

