Geolocation security provider GeoComply Solutions has secured minority investments by funds managed by Norwest Venture Partners and Arctos Sports Partners to support its expansion into new verticals and further growth in core markets.

The investments will help GeoComply accelerate its expansion into Financial Services and Media Rights Management through its Ground Truth Geolocation data platform - a proprietary system handling over 1bn transactions a month across hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.

“In a time when society [...]