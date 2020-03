Stockholm-listed Raketech has acquired all of the assets of Malta-based iGaming affiliate Lead Republik for €1.4m.

The purchase price represents a multiple of approximately 3x EBITDA and includes the possibility of additional earnout payments based on certain performance measures.

Part of the earnout is capped up to a maximum of €0.3m until 28 February 2021, with part of the earnout uncapped, based on future performance up until 28 February 2022.

Lead Republik was founded more than 15 years ago and generates [...]