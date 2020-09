Spanish gaming operator Codere has reported a 55 per cent fall in revenue to €318m in the first half of 2020, as COVID-19 related closures significantly impacted operations in Spain and Latin America.

The company’s heavy reliance on sports betting also meant that it failed to grow its online gaming business during the period, with revenue from the channel flat compared to the first half of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period fell by 90 per [...]