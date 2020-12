China’s lottery market recorded an 11.5 per cent increase in sales to RMB30.72bn (€3.89bn) in October.

After seeing a dip in sales in September, lottery returned to growth in October as Sports Lottery sales increased by 24 per cent year-on-year to RMB18.44bn, partly offset by a 3 per cent decline in Welfare Lottery sales to RMB12.28bn.

A total of 24 Chinese provinces grew lottery sales in October compared to the same month last year, including Guangdong, Jiangsu [...]