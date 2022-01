Sydney-listed PointsBet has become the latest operator to launch an online sportsbook in New York State.

PointsBet went live with its new sports betting product in the state last night, becoming the sixth of the nine previously approved online sportsbooks to launch in New York State, following in the footsteps of Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers and BetMGM.

“Launching in New York is a significant milestone for PointsBet, being one of nine approved online sports betting operators in [...]