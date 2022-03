Shares in gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment gained over 11 per cent in New York Friday after the company reported fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $67.0m.

The fourth quarter revenue performance compares to Q4 2020 reported revenue of $71.1m, which included $32.5m in share of a customer’s value added tax rebate. Excluding this amount, Inspired’s fourth quarter revenue climbed 70.9 per cent year-on-year.

The company benefited from strong growth across all product segments during the quarter, with Interactive [...]