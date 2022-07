London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has reported an 8 per cent increase in net gaming revenue for the second quarter of the year, with growth in retail offsetting lower revenue online.

Like-for-like retail net gaming revenue (NGR) climbed 79 per cent year-on-year following the lifting of Covid restrictions, with the company operating an average of 4,300 retail outlets in the UK, Italy, Belgium and Republic of Ireland during the period, compared to 4,577 a year [...]