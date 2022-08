888 Holdings has reported a 13 per cent fall in revenue to £332.1m for the first half of the year, driven by lower in revenue in the United Kingdom.

888’s largest geographic market generated 25 per cent less revenue than a year ago at £120.8 in the first half of 2022, accounting for 36 per cent of total revenue for the period.

The company attributed the fall in UK revenue to the impact of high digital spending [...]