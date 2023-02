The Taiwan Sports Lottery posted sales of NT$10.9bn (€332.3m) in December, as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar helped it beat all monthly records.

Sales in December increased by 251 per cent on the previous year and marked the first month that sales were above NT$10bn.

Across the two months of the World Cup tournament at the end of 2022, total Sports Lottery sales were NT$17.3bn, which was NT$5.1bn higher than the NT$12.2bn recorded during the last [...]