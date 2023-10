London-listed 888 Holdings has posted an 8 per cent drop in revenue to £1.29 billion for the first nine months of 2023, after third quarter revenue fell by 10 per cent to £405.0 million.

Results were in line with the company’s previous trading update in September, with sportsbook stakes falling 8 per cent year-on-year to £1.25 billion, of which nearly a half was generated from the UK & Ireland Online segment.

With sportsbook net revenue margin of [...]