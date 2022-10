UK betting shops have survived some turbulent times in their 60-year existence, from the ‘Big Freeze’ of 1963 to the foot and mouth outbreak of 2001 and gaming machine restrictions in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, brought betting shops nearly 18 months of disruption.

During this time, betting shops endured months of total closure and a reduced sporting calendar worldwide, followed by operating restrictions when they reopened (no live sport, no chairs, limits on both customers [...]