Bragg Gaming Group interim chief executive officer Paul Godfrey and chief strategy officer Yaniv Spielberg speak to Gaming Intelligence about a year of turmoil and triumph

Bragg Gaming Group is a curious company. You would think that any company churning through chief executives in quick succession would be in a desperate downward spiral but its momentum remains good.

This week’s annual results revealed ​​revenue expected to be 25 per cent higher than a year ago at €58.0m [...]