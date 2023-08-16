This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bragg Gaming goes live with Unibet in the UK

16th August 2023 10:25 am GMT
Bragg Gaming has expanded its partnership with Kindred Group’s Unibet brand with the rollout of its content in the United Kingdom.

Players at Unibet.co.uk now have access to Bragg Studios and the Powered by Bragg portfolio of titles, including Fairy Dust, Dreamy Genie and Egyptian Magic from Atomic Slot Lab.

The UK Unibet launch follows the recent rollout of Bragg content with another Kindred brand, 32Red.

“Having seen the way our product is expertly handled and taken to market by Unibet in other regions, going live in the UK with its popular platform there was an easy decision,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “Unibet.co.uk offers us further market penetration of the highest quality and is a significant boost to our interest in the largest market in Europe.”

Kindred Group head of RNG casino Gareth Jennings said: “We’re used to the level of quality we get from Bragg games and they will be a very welcome addition to our lobby in the UK as they have been elsewhere.

“It’s the continuation of a fruitful partnership and it's been a pleasure working with Bragg to get the launch completed.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 2.20 per cent lower at CAD$7.55 per share in Toronto Tuesday, while shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 0.34 per cent lower at SEK116.15 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

