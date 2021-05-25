This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Play’n GO secures new supplier licence in Greece

25th May 2021 9:51 am GMT
Slot developer Play'n GO has become one of the first companies to be granted a supplier licence from the Hellenic Gaming Commission.

The licence will allow the supplier to launch its content in Greece's newly regulated iGaming market, including popular titles such as The Green Knight, Rich Wilde & The Amulet of the Dead, and Hammerfall.

Adhering to new gaming regulations in the country, all online slot games carry a €2 maximum bet per spin, a minimum three-second average spin time, and a maximum game win of €70,000 per round among other measures.

“Regulatory changes are a constant in the global gaming industry, and we welcome the new clarity provided by the Hellenic Gaming Commission in their latest framework," said Play'n GO head of sales and account management Magnus Olsson.  "We will now work closely with our partners to ensure that their Greek operations are compliant with the new regulations.

“We take immense pride in our games. But we also love to bring more to the table too. The rigour in our approach to both compliance and game development ensures that our partners can rely on us to deliver entertaining content that is ready for all of their players to enjoy from the first day of global release, across multiple markets.”

Operator Betsson also announced this week that it has received licence approval to launch its flagship brand in Greece, with further licences expected to be issued in the coming weeks by the country's gaming regulator.

