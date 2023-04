Curaçao-based online casino operator Alistair Solutions has received a formal warning for serving players in Australia.

The formal warning from the Australian Communications and Media Authority accuses the company of offering prohibited interactive gambling services to players in breach of subsection 15(2A) of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

This follows an investigation by the ACMA in February into ShazamCasino.com, which found that real-money “casino-style games of mixed chance and skill” were offered to players in Australia.

The Interactive [...]