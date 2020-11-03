This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Germany’s state leaders sign new gambling treaty

3rd November 2020 10:18 am GMT
Sportradar

Germany’s new State Treaty on Gambling has been signed by leaders of the country’s 16 federal states, paving the way for its implementation from July 1, 2021.

The government of the state of Berlin announced the signing of the treaty Monday in its capacity as the current chair of the prime minister’s conference, with the treaty now subject to ratification by each state parliament before its entry into force next year.

The new treaty regulates online casino gaming for the first time in states that choose to allow it, as well as online and land-based sports betting and retail gaming nationwide. The licensing process under the treaty is managed by the state of Hesse, while the state of Saxony-Anhalt will serve as national regulator.

The Deutscher Lotto- und Totoblock (DLTB), which represents the interests of Germany’s state lotteries, welcomed the signing of the new treaty for securing the state monopoly on lotteries.

“We see the new regulation as further confirmation of the public interest-oriented lottery monopoly in Germany and expect that the regulation, especially in the online area, will suppress the illegal market,” said Jürgen Häfner, managing director of Lotto Rheinland and current head of the DLTB.

“After the signature, action must follow,” added Lotto Baden-Württemberg chief executive Georg Wacker. “Now the ball rests with the state governments to convert the treaty into valid state law so that the new regulations can come into force as planned on July 1, 2021.”

“In terms of effective youth and player protection, the supervisory authority in Saxony-Anhalt must be able to get to work as quickly as possible,” Wacker added. “If this does not happen, the proliferation of games of chance on the Internet that has been observed for years will accelerate. The legal guard rails must be controlled and violations sanctioned, otherwise the new State Treaty on Gambling is nothing more than many pages of paper.”

Authorities in Hesse issued the first 15 sports betting licenses under the new state treaty in mid-October, with double that number of applications still pending.

The period leading up the implementation of the new treaty will be governed by the transitional regime adopted in September, which allows operators to serve the market in accordance with the new regulations coming into force on July 1 next year.

Related Tags
Casino Germany Online Gaming Sports Betting
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

White Paper released detailing impact of stake limits on online slots

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Leap Gaming, Ainsworth and more

Bild confirms German sports betting plan

Evolution profits as third quarter revenue climbs to €140m

William Hill online and international growth offset by UK retail decline

Germany approves 15 sports betting operators with 31 applications pending

Microgaming unveils German online casino solution

Gauselmann’s Cashpoint awarded German sports betting license

GVC Holdings secures four German sports betting licenses

BetGames.TV brings in Playtech’s Andreas Köberl as CEO

GVC welcomes German Tolerance Policy despite expected EBITDA hit

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

Gaming Innovation Group to power Tipwin’s new online casino

Germany sets out transitional gambling regime

Scientific Games pilots new instant ticket vending machines in Germany

Skywind
Digitain
Future Anthem
Digitain
Every Matrix
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic