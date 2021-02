With Canadian football fans heading online to place bets with unlicensed bookmakers ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl LV, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation is urging lawmakers to end Canada’s ban on single-event sports betting.

Under current laws, only parlay bets on three or more events are legal in Canada, forcing BCLC players to either head across the border into Washington State to place a bet, or online with unlicensed offshore operators.

Players have long called for [...]