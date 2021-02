Minnesota Representative Pat Garofalo has introduced a series of bills to license and regulate sport betting.

The bills aim to establish the Minnesota Sports Wagering Commission to license and regulate betting on real sports and esports, with licenses available to one or more bookmakers who would be permitted to contract with a casinos or racetrack to offer bets to players over the age of 18.

HF767 would authorise sports betting at the state’s land-based casinos or racetracks [...]