Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are aiming to legalise skill-based video gaming with a new bill introduced this week.

Sixteen representatives have signed up to sponsor the Skill Video Gaming Act, which would allow Pennsylvania’s Department of Revenue to regulate the distribution and use of skill video game systems.

Under the proposed bill, skill video game system distributors would pay an initial license application fee of $1.0m and an annual license renewal fee of $100,000, with operators subject to [...]