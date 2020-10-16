This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Solutions secures B2B supplier licence in the UK

16th October 2020 8:53 am GMT
Sportradar

Malta-based iGaming platform provider Pragmatic Solutions has secured a new B2B supplier licence from the UK Gambling Commission.

The Remote Operating Licence enables the supplier to provide its technology, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform and Content Management System, to licenced operators in the market.

“This is yet another important milestone in the strategic development of Pragmatic Solutions as a leading technology provider to the regulated iGaming industry,” said Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang.

“Obtaining a licence from the UK Gambling Commission is not only critical to the ability to grow our business in the UK, but also further demonstrates our commitment to meet the highest technical and compliance standards of the industry worldwide.” 

Pragmatic Solutions head of legal and compliance Lloyd Lemmon added: “The Gambling Commission is widely regarded as having the highest standards for regulation, player protection and social responsibility, so we are proud to have obtained this approval for our business.”

