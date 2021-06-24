Pragmatic Play secures City of Buenos Aires license

iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has been awarded a license to supply online casino operators in the regulated market of the City of Buenos Aires, continuing the company's expansion in Latin America.

The Buenos Aires authorisation follows the company's recent deals with Doncashino in Paraguay, Boldt Bplay in Argentina and Paraguay, Grupo Cordialito in Venezuela, AgClub7 in Brazil and Codere in Spain and across Latin America.

“We’re very pleased to receive our LOTBA authorisation allowing us to provide our products in Buenos Aires city,” said Victor Arias, VP of Latin America at Pragmatic Play.

“It is an important step for us as we look to continue our expansion in Latin America, and we can’t wait to bring our top-performing games to players in Buenos Aires City.”