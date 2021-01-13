This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Pragmatic Play goes live with Boldt’s Bplay brand in Argentina and Paraguay

13th January 2021 8:38 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
Red Tiger

Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in Latin America through the launch of its slots and live casino products with Boldt’s Bplay brands in Argentina and Paraguay.

The supplier is currently the sole content provider for the brands, with games including Wolf Gold and Sweet Bonanza already live in Paraguay via Bplay.com.py, and in Argentina’s Santa Fe province via Bplay.com.ar.

Pragmatic Play has also launched its portfolio of live casino games with the operator, including latest Game Show release Mega Wheel.

“Being the first content supplier for Bplay.com.ar and Bplay.com.py is a big step for our LatAm Hub, as we confirm our positioning of being a must-have provider throughout the region; we look forward to this partnership to be utterly fruitful,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin America Victor Arias.

Boldt online gaming consultant Javier Samel said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with Pragmatic Play; its offering gives us a great opportunity to expand our business not only to other provinces in Argentina but also into another Latin American countries.

“Their innovation and efficiency are well recognized worldwide, and we are sure that going firstly live with them, will be successful.”

