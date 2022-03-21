Wazdan set for Michigan launch with latest license approval

Slots developer Wazdan has secured license approval to supply games to licensed operators in Michigan.

The license approval marks Wazdan’s third US state certification after New Jersey and West Virginia, and its 19th globally, enabling the company to launch its portfolio of popular video slots in the regulated market.

“We are very pleased to receive our licence for Michigan, which marks our 19th regulated market certification,” said Michal Imiolek, Chief Operating Officer at Wazdan Michigan.

“We work tirelessly to ensure our games meet the rigid standards expected by the industry’s regulators. North America has been a huge growth area for the business, and we can’t wait to hit the ground running in the state!”

Wazdan secured its first US license in New Jersey in May 2021, followed by West Virginia in November, and recently agreed an exclusive aggregation partnership with Scientific Games (now Light & Wonder) for the distribution of its games in the United States.