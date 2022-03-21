This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain

Wazdan set for Michigan launch with latest license approval

21st March 2022 8:54 am GMT
Playtech

Slots developer Wazdan has secured license approval to supply games to licensed operators in Michigan.

The license approval marks Wazdan’s third US state certification after New Jersey and West Virginia, and its 19th globally, enabling the company to launch its portfolio of popular video slots in the regulated market.

“We are very pleased to receive our licence for Michigan, which marks our 19th regulated market certification,” said Michal Imiolek, Chief Operating Officer at Wazdan Michigan.

“We work tirelessly to ensure our games meet the rigid standards expected by the industry’s regulators. North America has been a huge growth area for the business, and we can’t wait to hit the ground running in the state!”

Wazdan secured its first US license in New Jersey in May 2021, followed by West Virginia in November, and recently agreed an exclusive aggregation partnership with Scientific Games (now Light & Wonder) for the distribution of its games in the United States.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Licensing Michigan Slots United States Wazdan
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft, iSoftBet, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, Playtech and more

Scientific Games expands US platform with exclusive Wazdan deal

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Scientific Games, Playtech and more

Wazdan approved to launch in West Virginia

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Ezugi, iSoftBet and more

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Slotmill, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Slotmill, Inspired and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Greentube, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, Pariplay, Scientific Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Playtech, Evoplay and more

Soft2Bet
BTObet
BetConstruct
Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Delasport
Digitain