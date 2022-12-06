END 2 END granted Malta licence approval

Multi-channel bingo provider END 2 END, part of NeoGames and Aspire Global, has been awarded a licence by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The licence approval will enable the supplier to provide its bingo platform, including 90 and 75 ball Bingo variant games, to MGA-licensed operators.

“The Malta Gaming Authority is one of the most trusted regulators in the industry and it’s a proud moment for us to receive our licence,” said END 2 END CEO and founder Alejandro Revich. “It caps off an excellent year for the business and sets us up perfectly for a strong 2023.”

The Malta approval follows previously secured certifications by END 2 END in the UK, Netherlands, Portugal, Denmark and Colombia.

Aspire Global, now part of NeoGames, acquired a 25 per cent stake in END 2 END a year ago. The agreement also includes an option for Aspire Global to acquire all of the shares in the company in three or five-years’ time.

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 3.06 per cent lower at $15.19 per share in New York Momnday.