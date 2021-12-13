Aspire Global acquires 25% stake in bingo supplier END 2 END

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has acquired a 25 per cent stake in multi-channel bingo provider END 2 END for US$1.75m.

Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Miami, END 2 END was founded in 2019, with its proprietary bingo product currently certified in the UK and Colombia, and ten operators live with its bingo solution, including Betplay and Highrollers in Alabama.

The agreement also includes an option for Aspire Global to acquire all of the shares in END 2 END in three or five-years’ time.

“This is yet another step in Aspire Global’s strategy to control the entire B2B value chain in the iGaming industry,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “It is also an important part of achieving our goal of becoming the world’s leading iGaming supplier.”

Aspire Global intends to sell the END 2 END bingo solution through its Pariplay subsidiary and its aggregation platform. The bingo solution will be distributed to Aspire Global’s existing as well as future partners, and will open up for access to new markets and customers for the supplier.

END 2 END CEO Alejandro Revich commented: “We are happy to add our technology and expertise to a giant in this industry. END 2 END will have the opportunity to reach new customers and markets, hand in hand with Aspire Global.

“No doubt it's a perfect match for us, and I hope this deal will take our company to the next level.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading at SEK84.60 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.