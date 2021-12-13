This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Aspire Global acquires 25% stake in bingo supplier END 2 END

13th December 2021 10:26 am GMT

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has acquired a 25 per cent stake in multi-channel bingo provider END 2 END for US$1.75m.

Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Miami, END 2 END was founded in 2019, with its proprietary bingo product currently certified in the UK and Colombia, and ten operators live with its bingo solution, including Betplay and Highrollers in Alabama.

The agreement also includes an option for Aspire Global to acquire all of the shares in END 2 END in three or five-years’ time.

“This is yet another step in Aspire Global’s strategy to control the entire B2B value chain in the iGaming industry,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “It is also an important part of achieving our goal of becoming the world’s leading iGaming supplier.”

Aspire Global intends to sell the END 2 END bingo solution through its Pariplay subsidiary and its aggregation platform. The bingo solution will be distributed to Aspire Global’s existing as well as future partners, and will open up for access to new markets and customers for the supplier.

END 2 END CEO Alejandro Revich commented: “We are happy to add our technology and expertise to a giant in this industry. END 2 END will have the opportunity to reach new customers and markets, hand in hand with Aspire Global.

“No doubt it's a perfect match for us, and I hope this deal will take our company to the next level.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading at SEK84.60 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.

Related Tags
Aspire Global Bingo End 2 End iGaming Pariplay
Related Articles

Pariplay appoints lead game producer for Wizard Games studio

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

Aspire Global completes migration to BtoBet platform

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Gaming Realms seals Pariplay distribution deal

Wizard Games appoints Deane Hendricks as chief operations officer 

Aspire Global’s Pariplay extends partnership with Rush Street Interactive in Colombia

Pariplay secures Fusion platform deal with Kaizen Gaming

Pariplay launches new engagement tool

BtoBet enters Poland through BestBet24 sportsbook deal

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and more

FanDuel enters Brazil with Grupo Globo fantasy sports partnership

Pariplay appoints new director of business development for LatAm & Caribbean 

Scientific Games and Flutter dominate Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Mor Weizer wins highest honour at the Gaming Intelligence Awards

BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Gamomat
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming