Betr set for third US state launch with Virginia Lottery approval

US sports betting operator Betr has secured license approval to launch its sportsbook in Virginia.

Betr becomes the 16th operator to be approved by the Virginia Lottery, and the first to gain approval in the Old Dominion state this year.

“Thrilled to share Betr has received the honor and privilege of a sports wagering license in Virginia,” said Betr founder and CEO Joey Levy. “We thank the Virginia Lottery for their hard work and thoughtful diligence during this process as well as DraftKings for their collaboration during this transaction.

“We are excited to continue our gradual, methodical state-by-state rollout of real money sports wagering with a laser focus on validating our model of low-to-no CAC, strong user engagement, and community-driven vitality that is unlike any other operator in the space. “

The operator went live in Ohio at the start of 2023, and is set to go live in Massachusetts when the market opens later this week. Betr has also secured market access in Indiana through a deal with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

“The initial results from Ohio are promising in these respects and we are just scratching the surface of where we will ultimately be from product and media standpoints,” continued Levy. “Excited to release meaningful improvements to our core user experience and begin establishing betting market product parity with incumbent operators over the coming months.”

Virginia’s sports betting market saw total wagers increase by 5 per cent in January to $511m, marking the fourth consecutive month with wagers above half a billion dollars.