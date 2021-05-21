This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sweden’s online casino deposit limit set to continue

21st May 2021 8:21 am GMT
The Swedish government has confirmed that its covid-related temporary online casino deposit limit will not be lifted at the end of June as previously planned.

The temporary online casino deposit limit of SEK5,000 per week first came into force in July 2020 in response to the perceived risk of increased problem gambling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and was subsequently extended to the end of June 2021.

The deposit limit will now remain in force until November 14, as will the mandatory requirement for players to set limits on playing time.

“We see that the spread of covid-19 is still high in Sweden,” social security minister Ardalan Shekarabi said Thursday. “The current situation entails great risks for consumers in the gaming market. We therefore need to act to reduce the risks for the most vulnerable consumers.”

The decision follows a public consultation on the proposed extension, which closed in May.

