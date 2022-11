The Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority has expanded its blacklist of unlicensed online gambling with the addition of 64 new iGaming domains.

As a result of the order, internet service providers in Switzerland will be required to block access to these sites as of today, taking the total number of blocked iGaming domains in Switzerland to 245.

The latest additions include domains belonging to high profile operators such as Interwetten and GGBet, as well as cryptocurrency gaming sites [...]