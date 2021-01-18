PlayUp signs first US sports partnership with New Jersey Devils

Australian and US online sports betting operator PlayUp has agreed a multi-year partnership with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

The Devils become PlayUp's first US professional sports team partner, with the operator becoming the presenting partner of the Devils newly redesigned PlayUp Studio, the team's Season Preview Show, as well as the Pre-Game Live Show prior to all Devils home games.

PlayUp will also hold a permanent in-arena activation location known as the PlayUp Sports Lounge, as well as a TV-visible dasherboard, corner in-ice logo, and virtual signage within Prudential Center.

“We are thrilled to partner with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center for our first-ever US sports team partnership,” said PlayUp USA CEO Laila Mintas. “Our mobile sports betting app will be live in the Garden State soon, so engaging New Jersey sports fans is extremely important for us.

“This unique, digital-focused partnership provides PlayUp with several opportunities to connect with New Jersey Devils fans. We have been impressed with the off-season success of the team's innovative content and we could not be happier to join them as we enter this historic season.”

Adam Cross, senior vice president of corporate partnerships sales for Devils’ owner Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, said: “PlayUp is a partner that shares our commitment to providing top-notch and progressive digital experiences for each and every fan.

“Following an off-season that saw record digital and social engagement by Devils fans, we were thrilled to find a partner who's marketing efforts were driven by engagement that amplified the fan experience. We look forward to continuing our league-leading digital consumption by bringing innovative and high-quality hockey-centric sports betting content to fans this season.”