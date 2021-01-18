This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

PlayUp signs first US sports partnership with New Jersey Devils

18th January 2021 10:30 am GMT

Australian and US online sports betting operator PlayUp has agreed a multi-year partnership with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

The Devils become PlayUp's first US professional sports team partner, with the operator becoming the presenting partner of the Devils newly redesigned PlayUp Studio, the team's Season Preview Show, as well as the Pre-Game Live Show prior to all Devils home games.

PlayUp will also hold a permanent in-arena activation location known as the PlayUp Sports Lounge, as well as a TV-visible dasherboard, corner in-ice logo, and virtual signage within Prudential Center.   

“We are thrilled to partner with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center for our first-ever US sports team partnership,” said PlayUp USA CEO Laila Mintas. “Our mobile sports betting app will be live in the Garden State soon, so engaging New Jersey sports fans is extremely important for us.

“This unique, digital-focused partnership provides PlayUp with several opportunities to connect with New Jersey Devils fans. We have been impressed with the off-season success of the team's innovative content and we could not be happier to join them as we enter this historic season.”

Adam Cross, senior vice president of corporate partnerships sales for Devils’ owner Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, said: “PlayUp is a partner that shares our commitment to providing top-notch and progressive digital experiences for each and every fan.

“Following an off-season that saw record digital and social engagement by Devils fans, we were thrilled to find a partner who's marketing efforts were driven by engagement that amplified the fan experience. We look forward to continuing our league-leading digital consumption by bringing innovative and high-quality hockey-centric sports betting content to fans this season.”

Related Tags
New Jersey New Jersey Devils NHL PlayUp Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

PlayUp signs market access deal to enter New Jersey

PlayUp acquires US horse racing betting provider 123gaming

Australia’s BetMakers transitions into B2B space after sale of retail brands

Australia’s TopBetta acquires betting data business DynamicOdds

PlayUp adds social betting platform to Australian acquisition spree

TopBetta confirms AUD$6m sale of B2C businesses to PlayUp

DraftKings secures approval to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia

PlayUp continues Australian acquisition spree

Daily fantasy operator PlayUp to acquire CrownBet’s Draftstars

Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic