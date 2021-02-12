MansionBet partners ARC in exclusive greyhound sponsorship deal

Gibraltar-based online sports betting operator MansionBet has extended its partnership with Arena Racing Company (ARC) to include exclusive sponsorship of more than 800 greyhound meetings across the UK this year.

The deal will see the MansionBet brand displayed across all four ARC greyhound tracks at Newcastle, Sunderland, Perry Bar and Nottingham.

“Having invested a lot of resource into radically improving our greyhound offering in 2020, and becoming a contributor to the British Greyhound Racing Fund, the decision to sponsor tracks across the UK is a natural step forward that will allow us to engage with an audience of one of our most popular markets,” said MansionBet head of integrated marketing Dana Bocker. “We look forward to engaging with our customers whilst supporting the sport through our sponsorships.”

ARC group director of partnerships David Leyden Dunbar commented: “We have enjoyed a strong relationship with MansionBet, with their brand seen prominently across a number of our racecourses since 2019 and are delighted to welcome them into our greyhound stadia for the first time.

“With live greyhound racing broadcast every evening on Sky Sports Racing, including from Newcastle and Nottingham, we hope that it will further enhance their brand recognition with greyhound racing fans.”

ARC greyhound operations director Rachel Corden added: “We are very grateful to MansionBet for their support of our four stadia and really look forward to seeing their branding broadcast from Newcastle this evening and onwards. Their investment in their own greyhound offering and their support of the sport at this difficult time is much appreciated.”