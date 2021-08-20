This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Soft2Bet
Hi
Fu

FanDuel signs up Jordan Spieth as first official golf partner

20th August 2021 9:05 am GMT
Playtech

FanDuel has agreed an exclusive multi-year partnership with American professional golfer and former world number one Jordan Spieth.

The three-time major champion will feature in national television commercials as the face of FanDuel's sportsbook and daily fantasy sports golf products.

Spieth will work with FanDuel on content for social media and responsible gaming initiatives, while FanDuel will support the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation to continue its work in the community.

“As the world of legal sports betting grows rapidly in the US, I'm incredibly excited about what's happening in the space and the potential it has to bring new fans to the sport of golf,” said Spieth. “As the PGA Tour and others in the golf world have strongly embraced legalized sports gaming, I look forward to working with FanDuel to find unique ways to engage the fast-growing fanbase.”

Spieth became the youngest player to win on the PGA TOUR in 82 years when he won the John Deere Classic in 2013 at the age of 19. At 21 years of age, he won the 2015 Masters and the 2015 US Open and two years later won the 2017 Open Championship. 

“Golf is an incredibly popular sport on the FanDuel platform and we are always looking for new ways to engage the growing golf fanbase and community,” said FanDuel chief marketing officer Mike Raffensperger. “As one of the most universally admired golfers at the top of his game, Jordan Spieth is a perfect fit for our first official golf partner and the face of golf at FanDuel.”

Share in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.29 per cent higher at at 13,695.00 pence per share in London Friday morning.

Related Tags
FanDuel Fantasy Sports Flutter Entertainment Golf Jordan Spieth Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Sportradar and FanDuel extend US sports data partnership to 2028

Pennsylvania gaming market hits record revenue of $423.7m in July

FanDuel signs up as WTA’s first official gaming partner

Michigan online betting decline offsets iGaming growth in July

Indiana sportsbook wagers decline to $194.5m in July

New York reveals mobile betting license applicants

Flutter exceeds expectations as first half revenue surpasses £3bn

William Hill takes lead in Iowa online sportsbook market in July

West Virginia sportsbook and iGaming wagers reach $172.2m in July

Illinois sportsbook handle falls to $476.5m in June

Scientific Games acquires online slots developer Lightning Box

Tennessee online sportsbook handle grows to $174.5m in June

FanDuel brings in Brian Borkowski to strengthen marketing team

Evolution approved to launch first live casino games in Michigan

Pennsylvania gambling market grows to record $3.87bn in FY2020/21

Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Greentube
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Future Anthem