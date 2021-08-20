FanDuel signs up Jordan Spieth as first official golf partner

FanDuel has agreed an exclusive multi-year partnership with American professional golfer and former world number one Jordan Spieth.

The three-time major champion will feature in national television commercials as the face of FanDuel's sportsbook and daily fantasy sports golf products.

Spieth will work with FanDuel on content for social media and responsible gaming initiatives, while FanDuel will support the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation to continue its work in the community.

“As the world of legal sports betting grows rapidly in the US, I'm incredibly excited about what's happening in the space and the potential it has to bring new fans to the sport of golf,” said Spieth. “As the PGA Tour and others in the golf world have strongly embraced legalized sports gaming, I look forward to working with FanDuel to find unique ways to engage the fast-growing fanbase.”

Spieth became the youngest player to win on the PGA TOUR in 82 years when he won the John Deere Classic in 2013 at the age of 19. At 21 years of age, he won the 2015 Masters and the 2015 US Open and two years later won the 2017 Open Championship.

“Golf is an incredibly popular sport on the FanDuel platform and we are always looking for new ways to engage the growing golf fanbase and community,” said FanDuel chief marketing officer Mike Raffensperger. “As one of the most universally admired golfers at the top of his game, Jordan Spieth is a perfect fit for our first official golf partner and the face of golf at FanDuel.”

Share in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.29 per cent higher at at 13,695.00 pence per share in London Friday morning.