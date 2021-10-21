Sportradar and Adomni partner on new advertising service

Sports data provider Sportradar has partnered with advertising platform provider Adomni to launch a sports betting-focused advertising solution.

The partnership combines Sportradar's suite of sports data with the Adomni media planning and buying platform, enabling advertisers to activate programmatic digital out-of-home campaigns that include dynamic content such as betting odds and other sports data.

These ads can be displayed in 28 countries across a variety of screen formats, including digital roadside billboards, screens on ride-share vehicles, inside retail venues such as bars, restaurants and convenience stores, and other place-based advertising networks.

“As consumer habits shift, it’s important to consider fresh perspectives for advertising and how we can maximize the data and technology that we have at our fingertips to deliver a more engaging experience overall,” said Sportradar US chief executive Arne Rees.

“Digital out-of-home advertising is a powerful medium for dynamic ads, which is why it’s a key piece of our ad:s business and offering. We are delighted to partner with a market leader like Adomni to leverage our sports datasets and technology with their 500,000+ connected screens to deliver fresh, relevant sports and sports betting ad content, at scale.”

Adomni CEO Jonathan Gudai added: “In today’s modern advertising marketplace, advertisers are increasingly looking at new and better ways to reach their target audience with relevant, attention-grabbing content. We are excited to partner with Sportradar, the leading global sports data and technology company, to make digital out of home ad content more engaging and actionable,”

US Sports betting operator WynnBet, which is an existing Adomni client, welcomed the addition of sports data from Sportradar.

WyynBet head of paid media, Kris Cichoski, said: “The ability to incorporate the odds that Sportradar is providing to WynnBet in our social ad channels and programmatic display ads as well as our out of home creative, gives us a nice mix of high-level branding and call-to-action performance which makes the creative more relevant. This is a game-changer.”