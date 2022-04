Las Vegas-based betting technology provider Circa Sports has been unveiled as the first official jersey sponsor of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Vegas Golden Knights.

The multi-year deal will see the Circa Sports brand feature on Golden Knights jerseys during the team's home games at T-Mobile Arena throughout the 2022/23 season.

“From the very beginning, I have been an avid supporter of the Vegas Golden Knights,” said Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens. “The D [Las Vegas Casino [...]