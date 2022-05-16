Caesars Sportsbook partners Indy 500 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Caesars Sportsbook has been named as the official sports betting partner of the Indy 500 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The partnership began with the GMR Grand Prix on May 14 and the opening of the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at Pagoda Plaza, which offers race fans an elevated viewing experience, complimentary food and drink, live entertainment, racing games and branded giveaways throughout the month of May.

Caesars will also benefit from the use of Indianapolis Motor Speedway logos and marks for marketing purposes, alongside access to digital and social media assets.

"The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500 are iconic American sports traditions," said Eric Hession, co-president of Caesars Digital. "Partnering with one of racing's most iconic venues and 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing' provides our customers with unique experiences through Caesars Rewards. This will be an impactful partnership for us that builds upon our commitment to the state of Indiana alongside the investments into our resorts and the communities they serve."

Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles commented: "We're extremely excited about this partnership with Caesars and believe their on-site presence – which is a first for our storied facility – will give fans a new opportunity to engage with the on-track action at the Racing Capital of the World. This is another reason to look forward to an epic and historic Month of May at IMS."

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) closed 10.36 per cent higher at $54.99 per share in New York Friday.