Gaming Intelligence
Jackpocket adds New York Mets to roster of MLB partners

21st July 2022 6:29 am GMT

New York-based mobile lottery provider Jackpocket has agreed its fourth MLB partnership of the year with the New York Mets.

As the official digital lottery partner of the Mets, Jackpocket gains access to official New York Mets logos for online and offline marketing purposes, as well as pregame advertising before each home games at Citifield and full in-stadium advertising on the team’s LED ribbon board.

The deal marks Jackpocket's fourth partnership with an MLB team following deals earlier this year with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies.

“Partnering with the Mets has been a dream of mine, especially as a baseball fan,” said Jackpocket founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. “New Yorkers love the lottery and Jackpocket is always looking for ways to meet players where they are.

“With this latest professional sports partnership, we expand on the unique experiences created for our sports fan base and provide Mets fans with a new way to play and win.”

Mets vice president of partnerships, Brian Fling, added: “As we look more and more to digital-first solutions and moments to engage with our fanbase, the New York Mets are proud to partner with Jackpocket, an institution that's trailblazing the digital lottery space.

“This partnership cements our dedication to exploring new ways for fans to get excited on game day and beyond.”

