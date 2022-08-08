Betfred seals multi-year sponsorship deal with Iowa Wild

Sports betting operator Betfred has agreed a multi-year sponsorship deal with American Hockey League club Iowa Wild.

The agreement gives Betfred brand exposure at Iowa Wild's Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, as well as marketing opportunities across digital, print, radio, and television.

“We’re extremely proud of our partnership with the Iowa Wild and are excited to be part of the expansive American Hockey League community,” said Betfred chief operating officer Bryan Bennett. “We recently launched our new betting app in Iowa, and we knew this would be an amazing opportunity to continue investing in the state. We look forward to getting started and providing Wild fans an engaging experience for the upcoming season.”

Betfred launched its online sportsbook in Iowa in September 2020 and recently relaunched on the OpenBet platform following a migration from Optima.

“We are excited to announce Betfred as our exclusive partner in the Sportsbook category,” said Brant Arnold, Iowa Wild senior director of sales. “We look forward to the tremendous addition Betfred will bring to our Iowa Wild fan experience.”