Gaming Intelligence
Kindred signs up to Sportradar’s ad:s solution

2nd November 2022 10:58 am GMT
Sportradar has signed Kindred Group as the latest operator to utilise its ad:s multi-channel performance marketing platform.

The ad:s paid social advertising solution will enable Kindred to target and acquire customers on Facebook and Instagram for three of its flagship brands - 32Red, Unibet and VladCasino.

“Sportradar has enjoyed a productive partnership with Kindred Group, and today’s deal underscores our commitment to continuously deliver the best possible products and services to the top names in betting and gaming,” said Sportradar global director advertising sales Florian Geheeb.

“An effective social media advertising strategy is essential for sustainable customer growth and must deliver strong return on investment; our ad:s paid social service will help Kindred Group realise this potential.”

Kindred Group chief marketing officer Elen Barber commented: “By leveraging Sportradar’s AI-led technology, Kindred will enhance the relevancy and personalisation of social media advertising across a number of regions, boosting our creative delivery capabilities and improving marketing campaigns’ time-to-market.”

Kindred is already a customer of Sportradar's betting products and services, including live streaming of sports events, virtual betting solutions and engagement tools such as live match trackers.

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 1.82 per cent higher at $10.08 per share in New York Tuesday.

