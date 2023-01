PointsBet USA has agreed a revised partnership with NBCUniversal, which will see the operator reduce its annual marketing investment and continue to enjoy favourable media pricing across various NBCUniversal media platforms.

The company's original five-year contract has been extended by a further two years to August 2027, although the average annual commitment has been reduced to match PointsBet’s desired level of investment under its more localised, targeted strategy.

PointsBet is in the third year of the original [...]