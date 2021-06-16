This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betsson’s Betsafe brand partners Fast Track in Kenya

16th June 2021 8:46 am GMT
Pronet Gaming

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has entered into an agreement to provide its real-time engagement solution to Betsson Group's Betsafe brand in Kenya.

The deal will allow Betsafe Kenya to implement an automated engagement strategy specifically for the African market, and shape detailed segments based on player value, activity and preferences.

“We found FastTrack extremely flexible in their approach to solution capabilities and pricing model which was integral for us in the African market," said Betsson product campaign manager for new markets Michael Hennessy. "We strive to engage with our players in the best way possible and look forward to using Fast Track’s real-time data to optimise our retention efforts.”

Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén commented: “We ensure that every instance of our platform is tailored to the individual needs of the brands we work with. We are happy to be able to provide Betsafe Kenya with the flexibility to work in a way that will meet the demands of this unique market and look forward to the possibility of collaborating with them in other emerging markets in the region.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 1.53 per cent lower at SEK 70.80 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

